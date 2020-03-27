Aircastle Ltd.
AYR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
AYR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
AYR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
7.02%
|
24.49%
|
48.78%
|
205.00%
|
0%
|
0
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Specialty Finance
Additional Links:
AirCastle- (AYR)-engages in the acquisition, management, and lease of commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines worldwide. It also makes investments in various aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. As of December 31, 2007, its aircraft portfolio consisted of 133 aircraft that were leased to 58 lessees located in 31 countries. The company, formerly known as Aircastle Investment Limited, was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$25.38
$0.10
0.396%
$21.18
-$0.46
-2.126%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.20
-100.000%
$178.43
-$0.81
-0.452%
$1.22
$0.12
10.909%
$0.06
$0.00
0.000%
$7.49
$0.22
3.026%
$4.58
$0.06
1.327%
$66.00
$0.85
1.305%
