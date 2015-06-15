Universal Insurance Holdings
Universal Insurance Holdings
Compare UVE to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|12
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|14
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|53
UVE Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
UVE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
UVE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.67%
|
14.29%
|
60.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade UVE using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading UVE’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading UVE’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
After Harvey and Irma, Are the Insurance Stocks a Big Buy?
Aaron Levitt
|
The Federal Reserve had just begun ratcheting up key benchmark interest rates, meaning...
News
Stock News: 4 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Monday, September 21
Ani G
|
There are four stocks of note going ex-dividend on Monday, September 21. We've...
News
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on June 16
Rupert Hadlow
|
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday June 16, 2015.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Industries We Can Go Long/Short on During Hurricane Season
Sam Bourgi
|
Preparing for the worst of hurricane season shouldn’t be about making money out...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
Universal Insurance Holdings- (UVE)-performs various aspects of insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing. Its primary product is homeowners' insurance. The company was founded in 1990 as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$4.23
-$0.05
-1.168%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$27.74
$0.20
0.726%
$71.60
$1.00
1.416%
$15.24
$0.24
1.600%
$27.71
-$0.03
-0.108%
$24.99
-$0.01
-0.040%
$93.29
$0.64
0.691%
$3.80
$0.13
3.542%
$15,400.00
$15,400.00
-1.328%
