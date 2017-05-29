United Fire & Casualty
BNDX | ETF |
$58.25
+0.02%
$156.82 B
3.31%
$0.55
3.08%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.16
+0.15%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.75%
0.05%
UFCS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
UFCS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
UFCS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
7.44%
|
34.02%
|
66.67%
|
116.67%
|
282.35%
|
7
Trade UFCS using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading UFCS’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading UFCS’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
United Fire & Casualty- (UFCS)-writes property and casualty insurance, and life insurance in the United States. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes both commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverages. Its Life Insurance segment offers single premium annuities, universal life products, and traditional life products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$3.22
$0.00
0.000%
$6.72
-$0.09
-1.322%
$33.74
$0.99
3.023%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$42.11
$42.11
16.069%
$111.02
$0.96
0.872%
$15.75
-$0.23
-1.439%
$25.69
-$0.03
-0.117%
$3.80
$0.13
3.542%
$42.30
$42.30
0.000%
