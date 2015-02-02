Hanover Insurance Group
Hanover Insurance Group
Compare THG to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
THG Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
THG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
THG Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
10.36%
30.32%
61.18%
226.67%
880.00%
9
Trade THG using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading THG’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading THG’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
Hanover Insurance Group- (THG)-underwrites personal and commercial property and casualty insurance coverage in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Other Property and Casualty. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$13.90
$0.28
2.056%
$25.19
$0.14
0.559%
$42.11
$42.11
16.069%
$24.34
$2.13
9.590%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$28.46
$0.11
0.388%
$27.57
-$0.07
-0.253%
$0.92
-$0.04
-4.167%
$15,400.00
$15,400.00
-1.328%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
