Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ClimateRock - Ordinary Shares - Class A

Stock (NASDAQ)
CLRC
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.0 +0.0 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.00
Yield (Fwd)
0.00%
CLRC: NASDAQ (Stock)

ClimateRock - Ordinary Shares - Class A

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.0 +0.0 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.00
Yield (Fwd)
0.00%
CLRC: NASDAQ (Stock)

ClimateRock - Ordinary Shares - Class A

$10.0 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.00
Yield (Fwd)
0.00%
Payout Change
None
Analysis
View Ratings

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClimateRock - Ordinary Shares - Class A

CLRC | stock

$10.00

0.00%

$99.9 M

0.00%

$0.00

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
N/A
Best dividend capture stocks in Sep
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
N/A
Financials Avg Yield
N/A
5 best financial dividend stocks
Market Cap
$0.100 B
Day’s Range
$10.0 - $10.0
Volume
500
52 Wk Low/High
$9.43 - $10.18
Percent off 52 Wk High
-1.77%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClimateRock - Ordinary Shares - Class A

CLRC | stock

$10.00

0.00%

$99.9 M

0.00%

$0.00

-

Payout Estimation Logic
Estimates are provided for securities with at least 5 consecutive payouts, special dividends not included. For ETFs and Mutual Funds, return of capital and capital gains distributions are not included.
  • If the last five payouts show limited variability, we estimate future payouts equal to the most recent one.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the average growth rate to the most recent payout.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are not all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the lowest growth rate (negative growth rates included) to the most recent payment.
Estimates are not provided for securities with less than 5 consecutive payouts.

Ratings - CLRC

Dividend Safety

?

Years of consecutive dividend increase.

Yield Attractiveness

?

Forward dividend yield

Returns Risk

?

Beta.

Returns Potential

?

Price target upside according to sell-side analysts.

Quant Recommendation - CLRC

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

Maximize Income Goal

See Best High Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top maximize income ideas.

Retirement Income Goal

See Best Dividend Protection Stocks Model Portfolio for our top retirement income ideas.

Monthly Income Goal

See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Growth Stocks Model Portfolio for our top growth ideas.

Income & Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas.

Sector Income & Growth Goal

See Best Financial Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas in Financial.

CLRC Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost

CLRC Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2021

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2022

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for CLRC

Dividend capture strategy is based on CLRC’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy CLRC shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

N/A

Step 2: SEll CLRC shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

N/A

Avg yield on cost

N/A

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for September.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

© 2020&nbsp Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer

CLRC Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×