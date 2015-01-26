Zions Bancorp
Compare ZION to Popular Financials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
BNDX | ETF |
$58.25
+0.02%
$156.82 B
3.31%
$0.55
3.08%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.16
+0.15%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.75%
0.05%
ZION Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ZION Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ZION Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
23.08%
|
357.14%
|
700.00%
|
1180.00%
|
77.78%
|
5
Trade ZION using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ZION’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ZION’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
What If the Big Banks Were Broken up?
Evan Cooper
|
Contributing Editor Evan Cooper discusses how breaking up the big banks will affect...
News
Earnings: Texas Instruments Incorporated, Graco Inc., Zions Bancorporation (TXN, GGG, ZION)
Mike Deane
|
After the bell on Monday, a number of big name, dividend paying companies...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Best Regional Bank Stocks for Dividend Investing
Stoyan Bojinov
|
Outlining regional bank stocks and how to pick the right one for your...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Zions Bancorp- (ZION)-operates as a multi bank holding company that provides banking and related products and services in the United States. The company offers small and medium-sized business and corporate banking services; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending services; retail banking services; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgages; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2007, Zions Bancorporation, through its 8 commercial banks, operated a total of 508 branches and 627 ATMs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$3.16
$3.16
7.119%
$8.52
$0.10
1.188%
$9.66
$9.66
0.520%
$7.66
-$0.79
-9.349%
$26.36
-$0.80
-2.946%
$20.90
-$0.49
-2.291%
$12.88
-$0.34
-2.572%
$3.72
-$0.07
-1.847%
$5.64
-$0.02
-0.353%
$55.46
-$0.67
-1.194%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
ZION Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover