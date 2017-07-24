Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 20/11/2036 USD 50 - Global MTN Ser A
Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 20/11/2036 USD 50 - Global MTN Ser A
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
$11.06
+0.09%
$13.04 B
1.76%
$0.19
-0.27%
0.60%
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
$58.02
+0.04%
$168.63 B
0.96%
$0.56
-0.99%
0.08%
$54.05
-0.06%
$15.12 B
1.70%
$0.92
-0.06%
0.05%
OIL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
OIL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
OIL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade OIL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading OIL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading OIL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-02-04
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|45.98%
|0.2
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-02-09
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|55.30%
|0.3
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-02-05
|$0.2571
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|88.97%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-02-18
|$0.4300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|161.12%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-02-16
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|82.00%
|0.7
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2021-02-11
|$0.3200
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|47.55%
|0.7
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for September 29: All Eyes on Proposed Tax Cuts
Asif Imtiaz
|
The week started with a morbid Monday as a minor sell-off in the...
News
The Market Glance for August 14: Dow Blue-Chips Headline Earnings Calendar as Attention Shifts to Data, FOMC
Sam Bourgi
|
Dividend growers will drive the tail end of earnings season this week, with...
News
Will American Energy Be Unleashed or Tamed?
Aaron Levitt
|
America’s energy industry is at a major crossroads.
News
The Market Glance for July 24: Fed, GDP and Earnings Headline Active Week in the Market
Sam Bourgi
|
A trifecta of earnings, data and monetary policy will make its way through...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: ARCX
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
No company description available.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$32.09
-$0.09
-0.280%
$0.00
0.000%
$107.00
$107.00
1.711%
$6.05
-$0.35
-5.469%
$0.80
$0.11
15.942%
$2.50
$0.00
0.000%
$222.00
$0.00
0.000%
$86.85
$1.01
1.177%
$3.01
-$0.02
-0.660%
$27.00
-$0.07
-0.259%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
OIL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover