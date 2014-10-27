Banco Santander, S.A.
Banco Santander, S.A.
Compare SAN to Popular Financials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
BNDX | ETF |
$58.25
+0.02%
$156.82 B
3.31%
$0.55
3.08%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.16
+0.15%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.75%
0.05%
SAN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SAN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SAN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-1.34%
|
15.62%
|
-67.85%
|
-75.33%
|
0%
|
0
Trade SAN using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SAN’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SAN’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Banco Santander SA Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Banco Santander SA Suspends Dividend
News
Banco Santander, S.A. Increases Dividend by 85%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
Pfizer, Inc. Leads 109 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Low-Priced Stocks, Big Dividends
Evan Cooper
|
Low-Priced Stocks, Big Dividends
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Which of These Seven Typical Investors Are You?
Vanessa Page
|
Dividend.com dives into seven different portfolio styles and what they say about your...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Dividend University
Foreign Dividends: Tax Rates, Largest Payers, ADRs and ETFs
Jared Cummans
|
We explain everything you need to know about foreign dividends.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Banco Santander (SAN) is an international banking company. Its subsidiaries offer a range of financial products and services, primarily in Spain, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, and Asset Management and Insurance. As of July 2014, Banco Santander has more than 186,000 employees and 14,392 separate branches. The company was founded in 1857. Due to the eurozone crisis, Banco Santander’s profits have been falling since 2009, with a slight uptick between 2012 and 2013. Banco Santander has been paying dividends since 1997, and has been reducing them since 2011. Banco Santander pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$11.60
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
-$0.02
-66.667%
$12.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.32
-$0.01
-3.030%
$11.89
$11.89
0.000%
$10.45
$0.18
1.753%
$11.73
-$0.38
-3.138%
$3.16
$3.16
7.119%
$8.52
$0.10
1.188%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
SAN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover