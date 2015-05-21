Deutsche Bank (DB) - this company provides investment, financial, and related products and services worldwide. The company's Corporate and Investment Bank division engages in the origination, sale, financing, structuring, and trading of fixed income, equity, equity-linked, convertible bond, foreign exchange, and commodities products to large and medium-sized corporations; financial institutions; and sovereign, public sector, and multinational organizations. It also provides advisory, and equity and debt financing and structuring services to corporate and financial institutional clients. In addition, this division delivers commercial banking products and services to corporate clients and financial institutions; and engages in real estate business. The company's Private Clients and Asset Management division offers mutual funds and structured products; manages real estate and infrastructure investments and private equity funds; provides advisory and portfolio management services to insurers and re-insurers; and provides investment solutions to non-insurance institutional clients. This division also offers a range of banking products and services, including current accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, property and home financing, and mortgages and construction finance. In addition, it offers payments, account, and asset and liability management services. This division primarily serves retail and small corporate customers, as well as affluent and wealthy clients, and retail and institutional clients. The company's Corporate Investments division's principal investment activities include private equity and venture capital investments, private equity fund investments, corporate real estate investments, a minority stake in Deutsche Postbank AG, credit exposures, and other non-strategic investments. As of December 31, 2009, it operated 1,964 branches in 72 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.