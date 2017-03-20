Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp
Compare WASH to Popular Financials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
BNDX | ETF |
$58.25
+0.02%
$156.82 B
3.31%
$0.55
3.08%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.16
+0.15%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.75%
0.05%
WASH Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
WASH Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
WASH Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
13.64%
|
36.99%
|
63.93%
|
138.10%
|
354.55%
|
9
Trade WASH using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading WASH’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading WASH’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Danaher Corporation Increases Dividend by 14%
Anish Sharma
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
Mondelez International Inc Increases Dividend by 15%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week
News
The Market Glance for April 24: Dow Earnings, First Quarter GDP to Drive Markets
Sam Bourgi
|
Banks, industrials and consumer goods stocks are all strongly represented in this week’s...
News
Oracle Increases Dividend by 26.67%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends last...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Washington Trust Bancorp-(WASH)-provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. As of December 31, 2007, Washington Trust Bancorp operated 17 branch offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and southeastern Connecticut. The company was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$8.35
-$0.17
-1.995%
$7.66
-$0.79
-9.349%
$2.33
$0.02
0.866%
$21.27
-$0.41
-1.891%
$18.43
-$0.22
-1.180%
$1.29
-$0.02
-1.527%
$139.27
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$11.20
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
WASH Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover