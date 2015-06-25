Washington Federal Inc.
Washington Federal Inc.
WAFD Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
WAFD Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
17.14%
|
46.43%
|
290.48%
|
310.00%
|
-10.87%
|
2
Trade WAFD using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading WAFD’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading WAFD’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Increases Dividend by 15%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
Charles Schwab Corp. Increases Dividend by 30%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
Tesoro Logistics L.P. stands out from 55 stocks that Increased Dividends this week
Ani G
|
Tesoro Logistics L.P. stands out from 55 stocks that Increased Dividends this week
Stock News: Analyst Moves for June 25
Abhishek Gupte
|
Several stocks were subject to analyst upgrades and downgrades on June 25.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
This company operates as the holding company for Washington Federal that provides various financial services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including certificates of deposits, term certificate accounts, checking accounts, passbook and statement accounts, and money market accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising single-family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, it engages in the real estate investment and insurance brokerage activities. The company operates 166 full service branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
