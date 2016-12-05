United Bancorp
Compare UBCP to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
UBCP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
UBCP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
UBCP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
4.81%
|
29.76%
|
65.15%
|
-2.68%
|
4.81%
|
1
Trade UBCP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading UBCP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading UBCP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
Anthem Inc. Increases Dividend by 7.7%
Anish Sharma
|
This week, Anthem, Inc., trading under ANTM, increased its dividend by 7.5%.
News
UnitedHealth Group Leads 110 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
This week, UnitedHealth Group is among the stocks that are going ex-dividend. Find...
News
Reynolds American Leads 120 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 120 stocks include nine dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
News
Wal-Mart Leads 6 Dividend Aristocrats Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 128 stocks going ex-dividend this week, starting Monday, December 5th.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
United Bancorp (UBCP) - This company provides commercial and retail banking services in the northeastern, eastern, southeastern, and south central Ohio. As of March 31, 2008, it had nine branches in Bridgeport, Colerain, Dellroy, Dover, Jewett, New Philadelphia, St. Clairsville, Sherrodsville, and Strasburg in Ohio; and The Community Bank had six offices in Amesville, Glouster, Lancaster, and Nelsonville in Ohio. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$22.86
$0.46
2.054%
$36.71
$1.82
5.216%
$33.68
$1.05
3.218%
$36.98
$1.48
4.169%
$21.25
$0.05
0.236%
$7.04
$0.24
3.529%
$26.31
$0.63
2.453%
$19.55
$0.43
2.249%
$37.65
$2.01
5.640%
$16.31
$0.30
1.874%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
UBCP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover