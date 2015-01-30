TFS Financial Corp
TFS Financial Corp
Compare TFSL to Popular Financials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
BNDX | ETF |
$58.25
+0.02%
$156.82 B
3.31%
$0.55
3.08%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.16
+0.15%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.75%
0.05%
TFSL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TFSL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TFSL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
23.81%
|
131.11%
|
642.86%
|
271.43%
|
0%
|
5
Trade TFSL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TFSL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading TFSL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Anthem Inc. Increases Dividend by 7.7%
Anish Sharma
|
This week, Anthem, Inc., trading under ANTM, increased its dividend by 7.5%.
News
Nike Increases Dividend by 12.5%
Ani G
|
Nike, with a market cap of $85 billion, is the stock with the...
News
What If the Big Banks Were Broken up?
Evan Cooper
|
Contributing Editor Evan Cooper discusses how breaking up the big banks will affect...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Best Regional Bank Stocks for Dividend Investing
Stoyan Bojinov
|
Outlining regional bank stocks and how to pick the right one for your...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
No company description available.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$8.35
-$0.17
-1.995%
$7.66
-$0.79
-9.349%
$2.33
$0.02
0.866%
$21.27
-$0.41
-1.891%
$18.43
-$0.22
-1.180%
$1.29
-$0.02
-1.527%
$139.27
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$11.20
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
TFSL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover