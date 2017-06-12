Trico Bancshares
Trico Bancshares
Compare TCBK to Popular Financials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
BNDX | ETF |
$58.25
+0.02%
$156.82 B
3.31%
$0.55
3.08%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.16
+0.15%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.75%
0.05%
TCBK Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TCBK Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TCBK Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
17.14%
|
36.67%
|
86.36%
|
57.69%
|
134.29%
|
3
Trade TCBK using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TCBK’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading TCBK’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend by 20%
Anish Sharma
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends on...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Trico Bancshares- (TCBK)-provides commercial banking services primarily for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. As of December 31, 2006, it operated 32 branch offices and 22 in-store branch offices in the California counties of Butte, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Mendocino, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Shasta, Siskiyou, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Yolo, and Yuba; and 62 ATMs. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Chico, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$8.35
-$0.17
-1.995%
$7.66
-$0.79
-9.349%
$2.33
$0.02
0.866%
$21.27
-$0.41
-1.891%
$18.43
-$0.22
-1.180%
$1.29
-$0.02
-1.527%
$139.27
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$11.20
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
TCBK Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover