Synovus Financial Corp
Synovus Financial Corp
Compare SNV to Popular Financials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
BNDX | ETF |
$58.25
+0.02%
$156.82 B
3.31%
$0.55
3.08%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.16
+0.15%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.75%
0.05%
SNV Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SNV Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SNV Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
20.00%
|
150.00%
|
287.18%
|
329.00%
|
-52.33%
|
3
Trade SNV using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SNV’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SNV’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Sempra Energy Increases Dividend by 8%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
Chubb Limited Leads 99 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Waste Management Increases Dividend by 3.66%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends for...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Synovus Financial Corp- (SNV)-operates as the bank holding company in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it operated through 37 banks in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Columbus, Georgia.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$3.16
$3.16
7.119%
$8.52
$0.10
1.188%
$9.66
$9.66
0.520%
$7.66
-$0.79
-9.349%
$26.36
-$0.80
-2.946%
$20.90
-$0.49
-2.291%
$12.88
-$0.34
-2.572%
$3.72
-$0.07
-1.847%
$5.64
-$0.02
-0.353%
$55.46
-$0.67
-1.194%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
SNV Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover