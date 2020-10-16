Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp
BNDX | ETF |
$58.48
+0.08%
$156.82 B
3.30%
$0.55
3.36%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.09
+0.02%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.66%
0.05%
RBCAA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
RBCAA Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
9.09%
|
28.00%
|
43.28%
|
104.26%
|
793.02%
|
18
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Republic Bancorp- (RBCAA)- provides various financial products and services primarily in the metropolitan Louisville, central Kentucky, and southern Indiana. As of March 31, 2007, the company operated 38 banking centers with 34 located in Kentucky, 2 in southern Indiana, and 2 in Pasco County, Florida. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$30.00
$0.09
0.301%
$502.00
$0.00
0.000%
$9.80
$0.05
0.513%
$20.86
$20.86
-0.430%
$19.00
$1.50
8.571%
$1,002.40
$0.00
0.000%
$12.88
$0.02
0.156%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$21.19
$0.45
2.170%
