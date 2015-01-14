NY Community Bancorp
NY Community Bancorp
BNDX | ETF |
$58.43
+0.09%
$156.82 B
3.30%
$0.55
3.36%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.09
+0.02%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.66%
0.05%
NYCB Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
NYCB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
NYCB Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
-32.00%
|
-32.00%
|
171.86%
|
1
Trade NYCB using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading NYCB’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading NYCB’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Apple Leads 130 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 130 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Feb 5 .
News
Wells Fargo Leads 55 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 55 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, July 31.
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for October 30 - PPL, BEAV, CNNX & More
Ani G
|
Several stocks were subject to analyst upgrades and downgrades for October 30. We’ve...
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday, August 4
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div on August 4.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
NY Community Bancorp (NYCB) operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. The company offers banking products and services in the New York City area. It primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$21.80
-$0.11
-0.502%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$26.46
-$0.16
-0.601%
$11.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.32
-$0.01
-3.030%
$0.00
0.000%
$27.69
$0.18
0.654%
$1.37
$0.11
8.730%
$26.55
-$0.15
-0.562%
