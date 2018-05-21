National Bank Holdings Corp
National Bank Holdings Corp
Compare NBHC to Popular Financials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
BNDX | ETF |
$58.43
+0.09%
$156.82 B
3.30%
$0.55
3.36%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.09
+0.02%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.66%
0.05%
NBHC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
NBHC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
NBHC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
38.89%
|
240.91%
|
275.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
4
Trade NBHC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading NBHC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading NBHC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend by 7%
Anish Sharma
|
We present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week. The...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
This company operates as the bank holding company for Bank Midwest, N.A. that provides banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer customers primarily in Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado. Its deposit products include commercial and consumer checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and non-retail certificates of deposit. The companys loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans and leases, including working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, equipment loans, and other commercial loans and leases; and consumer loans, such as home improvement loans not secured by real estate, new and used automobile loans, and personal lines of credit, as well as commercial and residential real estate loans, agricultural loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, and home equity loans. It also offers other financial services comprising Internet banking, wire transfers, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services. NBH Holdings Corp. operates a network of 103 full-service banking centers primarily in the greater Kansas City region and Colorado. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corp. in March 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$21.80
-$0.11
-0.502%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$26.46
-$0.16
-0.601%
$11.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.32
-$0.01
-3.030%
$0.00
0.000%
$27.69
$0.18
0.654%
$1.37
$0.11
8.730%
$26.55
-$0.15
-0.562%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
NBHC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover