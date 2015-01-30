M&T Bank
M&T Bank
BNDX | ETF |
$58.43
+0.09%
$156.82 B
3.30%
$0.55
3.36%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.09
+0.02%
$13.04 B
2.72%
$0.82
1.66%
0.05%
MTB Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
MTB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MTB Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
15.49%
|
46.43%
|
46.43%
|
46.43%
|
811.11%
|
2
News & Research
News
News
Market Wrap for October 19: The Bear Starts to Roar
Aaron Levitt
|
At this point, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that volatility is back...
News
Union Pacific Corporation Increases Dividend by 9.6%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Securities increasing dividend and going ex-dividend this week
News
PepsiCo Increases Dividend by 15%
Anish Sharma
|
This week, PepsiCo increases its dividend by a stunning 15%.
News
Bank of America Leads 175 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 175 stocks include six dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Best Regional Bank Stocks for Dividend Investing
Stoyan Bojinov
|
Outlining regional bank stocks and how to pick the right one for your...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a holding company that operates regional banker M&T Bank. The company operates in six segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. Its retail branches can be found in New York State, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia, and it owns a commercial office in Ontario, Canada. M&T was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$21.80
-$0.11
-0.502%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$26.46
-$0.16
-0.601%
$11.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.32
-$0.01
-3.030%
$0.00
0.000%
$27.69
$0.18
0.654%
$1.37
$0.11
8.730%
$26.55
-$0.15
-0.562%
