|4.2
|3.07%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.27%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.37%
|48.02%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.21%
|53.45%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.20%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
KW Payout Estimates
KW Payout History (Paid and Declared)
KW Dividend Growth
8.97%
|
51.79%
|
136.11%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Asset Management
Additional Links:
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) - this company operates as a diversified real estate company that provides investment and real estate services in the United States and Japan. The company operates in two business units, KW Investments and KW Services. The KW Investments business unit co-invests through separate accounts and closed-end funds in the acquisition of real estate, including office, multi-family, loans, retail, hotels, residential condominiums, and land for development. The KW Services business unit offers a line of real estate services for the full life-cycle of real estate ownership and investment. It provides property management, auction marketing, brokerage, construction, and trust management services to financial institutions, other institutional clients, and individual investors. The company, principally through joint venture investments, also acquires, renovates, and resells commercial and residential real estate, as well as invests in discounted loan portfolios. As of December 31, 2009 it managed approximately 40 million square feet of residential, multifamily, and commercial real estate comprising 10,000 apartment units. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings serves sovereign funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, money managers, and family offices. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
Related Companies
$16.86
-$0.05
-0.296%
$33.69
-$0.01
-0.030%
$18.51
$0.09
0.489%
$11.09
$0.01
0.090%
$27.88
$0.17
0.613%
$25.60
$0.06
0.235%
$36.86
$0.11
0.299%
$34.12
$0.20
0.590%
$32.15
$0.24
0.752%
$26.59
$0.05
0.188%
