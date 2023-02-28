Home
WisdomTree Inc

Stock (NYSE)
WT
Payout Change
No Change
Price as of:
$5.97 +0.02 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.12
Yield (Fwd)
2.01%
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
1.5 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Mar
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
36.45%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Financials Avg Yield
N/A
6 best financial dividend stocks
Market Cap
$0.891 B
Day’s Range
$5.93 - $6.01
Volume
984,500
52 Wk Low/High
$4.6 - $6.41
Percent off 52 Wk High
-6.86%
FY1 PE
18.13x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$0.33 / 21.32%

WT's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
No Change
Next Amount
$0.0300
Next Pay Date
Mar 01, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.0300
Last Pay Date
Nov 23, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Feb 14, 2023

Ratings - WT

Dividend Safety

A+

44% payout ratio (sector 42%). Stable.

Yield Attractiveness

C

2.00% forward dividend yield. Bottom 50%.

Returns Risk

A

7 estimates from sell-side analysts. Good coverage.

Returns Potential

A

24% dividend CAGR last 3 years. Top 40%.

Quant Recommendation - WT

Maximize Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9%

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

High Dividend Stocks

Retirement Income Goal

Target

Blend low volatility & yield

Horizon

Long

Risk

Low

Strategy

Dividend Protection Stocks

Monthly Income Goal

Regular payouts for WT are paid quarterly. Recommendation not provided. See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

Target

Market-beating returns

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Dividend Growth Stocks

Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns

Horizon

Moderate

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Best Dividend Stocks

Sector Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns in the Financial sector

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

Financial Dividend Stocks

WT Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2023e - -
2023-03-01
 2023-01-30 2023-02-14 $0.0300 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.49%
2022 $0.0300 -
2022-11-23
 2022-10-26 2022-11-08 $0.0300 Initial, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.58%

WT Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$0.03

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

$0.03

0.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for WT

Dividend capture strategy is based on WT’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy WT shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

N/A

Step 2: SEll WT shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

1.5 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.54%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for March.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financials

Industry: Asset Management

No company description available.

WT Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

