SPDR S&P 500
Compare SPY to Popular Financials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
BNDX | ETF |
$58.24
+0.10%
$156.82 B
3.31%
$0.55
2.95%
0.08%
VMBS | ETF |
$54.08
-0.17%
$13.04 B
2.71%
$0.82
1.86%
0.05%
SPY Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SPY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SPY Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
10.16%
|
23.78%
|
46.49%
|
157.94%
|
288.92%
|
0
Trade SPY using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SPY’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SPY’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: ARCX
Sector: Financials
Industry: Asset Management
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) is an exchange traded fund. SPY corresponds to the price and yield actions of the S&P 500. The S&P 500 Index is composed of 500 selected stocks, and includes 24 industries. The fund’s investment sectors include information technology, financials, energy, health care, consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, utilities and telecommunication services. SPY is based in New York, NY. SPY is closely tied to earnings of other companies as well as the global macroeconomic environment. As a passively managed exchange traded fund, SPY does not have control over its earnings. SPY currently pays out $3.58 annually. SPY was formed as the first ETF in 1993, and has paid dividends every year since then. SPY pays its dividend quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$9.21
$0.03
0.327%
$105.10
$105.10
1.518%
$0.08
$0.08
0.000%
$22.09
$0.40
1.844%
$21.50
-$2.00
-8.511%
$21.13
$0.02
0.095%
$20.61
-$0.13
-0.627%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$15.80
$0.06
0.381%
$24.63
$1.46
6.301%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
