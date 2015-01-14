Global X SuperDividend ETF
Global X SuperDividend ETF
SDIV Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SDIV Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SDIV Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
-1.97%
6.87%
3.86%
0%
0%
1
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Dividend ETFs – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Dividend ETFs – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
Week’s Best & Worst Dividend ETFs – October 2nd Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Dividend ETFs – September 25th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: ARCX
Sector: Financials
Industry: Asset Management
Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange traded fund that is an index that tracks the performance of 100 equally weighted companies that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the world.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.17
$0.02
13.333%
$20.27
-$0.14
-0.686%
$3.30
$3.30
0.000%
$33.67
-$0.13
-0.385%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.65
-$0.05
-2.941%
$24.46
-$4.99
-16.944%
$3.92
-$0.06
-1.508%
$10.79
-$0.10
-0.918%
$93.93
-$0.37
-0.392%
