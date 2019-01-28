Home
Stellus Capital Investment Corp

Stock (NYSE)
SCM
Payout Change
No Change
Price as of:
$13.86 +0.04 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.60
Yield (Fwd)
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.
11.54%
Analysis
View Ratings

Name

As of 11/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

  & DIV

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Stellus Capital Investment Corp

SCM | stock

$13.86

0.29%

$373 M

11.54%

$1.60

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
6.4 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Nov
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
108.29%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
1 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Monthly
Financials Avg Yield
3.18%
5 best financial dividend stocks
Market Cap
$0.373 B
Day’s Range
$13.83 - $13.92
Volume
209,800
52 Wk Low/High
$12.48 - $14.68
Percent off 52 Wk High
-5.59%
FY1 PE
9.38x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$1.48 / -13.33%

SCM's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
No Change
Next Amount
$0.1333
Next Pay Date
Dec 13, 2024
Type
Regular
Freq
Monthly
Last Amount
$0.1333
Last Pay Date
Nov 15, 2024
Type
Regular
Freq
Monthly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Nov 29, 2024

Ratings - SCM

Dividend Safety

A+

$373.4M small-cap cap.

Yield Attractiveness

A+

11.58% forward dividend yield. Top 15%.

Returns Risk

A+

1.4% short interest. Low controversy.

Returns Potential

A+

17% dividend CAGR last 3 years. Top 20%.

Quant Recommendation - SCM

Maximize Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9%

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

High Dividend Stocks

Retirement Income Goal

Target

Blend low volatility & yield

Horizon

Long

Risk

Low

Strategy

Dividend Protection Stocks

Monthly Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9% paid monthly

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

Monthly Dividend Stocks

Growth Goal

Target

Market-beating returns

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Dividend Growth Stocks

Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns

Horizon

Moderate

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Best Dividend Stocks

Sector Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns in the Financial sector

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

Financial Dividend Stocks

SCM Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout (USD) Calendar Year Payout Growth (USD) Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount (USD) Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2025e - -
2025-01-15
 2024-10-10 2024-12-31 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - -
2024e $1.5996 0.000%
2024-12-13
 2024-10-10 2024-11-29 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - -
2024-11-15
 2024-10-10 2024-10-31 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.95%
2024-10-15
 2024-07-10 2024-09-30 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.97%
2024-09-13
 2024-07-10 2024-08-30 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.98%
2024-08-15
 2024-07-10 2024-07-31 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.95%
2024-07-15
 2024-04-04 2024-06-28 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.97%
2024-06-14
 2024-04-04 2024-05-31 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.96%
2024-05-15
 2024-04-04 2024-04-29 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.95%
2024-04-15
 2024-01-13 2024-03-27 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 1.01%
2024-03-15
 2024-01-13 2024-02-28 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 1.05%
2024-02-15
 2024-01-13 2024-01-30 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 1.01%
2023 $1.5996 33.511%
2023-12-29
 2023-10-05 2023-12-15 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 1.05%
2023-12-15
 2023-10-05 2023-11-29 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 1.05%
2023-11-15
 2023-10-05 2023-10-30 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 1.08%
2023-10-13
 2023-07-14 2023-09-28 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.97%
2023-09-15
 2023-07-14 2023-08-30 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.96%
2023-08-15
 2023-07-17 2023-07-28 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.88%
2023-07-14
 2023-04-19 2023-06-29 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.94%
2023-06-15
 2023-04-19 2023-05-30 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.96%
2023-05-15
 2023-04-19 2023-04-28 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.92%
2023-04-14
 2023-01-11 2023-03-30 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.95%
2023-03-15
 2023-01-11 2023-02-27 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.85%
2023-02-15
 2023-01-11 2023-01-30 $0.1333 Qualified Regular Monthly - 0.95%

SCM Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount (USD)

1Y (USD)

3Y (USD)

5Y (USD)

10Y (USD)

20Y (USD)

2023

$1.60

33.51%

17.97%

3.30%

1.64%

N/A

2024

$1.60

0.00%

17.01%

3.30%

1.64%

N/A

2025e

$1.60

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for SCM

Dividend capture strategy is based on SCM’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy SCM shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

Purchase Date

Nov 28, 2024

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Date

Nov 29, 2024

Step 2: SEll SCM shares when price recovers

Sell Date (Estimate)

Dec 06, 2024

Avg Price Recovery

6.4 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.98%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for November.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

