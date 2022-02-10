Home
Highland Global Allocation Fund

Stock (NYSE)
HGLB
Dividend policy
No Change
Price as of:
$9.69 -0.35 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.97
Yield (Fwd)
10.03%
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
5.1 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Feb
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
2 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Monthly
Financials Avg Yield
3.18%
5 best financial dividend stocks
Market Cap
N/A
Day’s Range
$9.66 - $10.14
Volume
128,400
52 Wk Low/High
$6.98 - $10.17
Percent off 52 Wk High
-4.72%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

HGLB's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
No Change
Next Amount
$0.0810
Next Pay Date
Feb 28, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Monthly
Last Amount
$0.0810
Last Pay Date
Jan 31, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Monthly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Feb 17, 2022

HGLB Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
HGLB Dividend Growth

1 Year Annualized Growth

3 Year Annualized Growth

5 Year Annualized Growth

10 Year Annualized Growth

20 Year Annualized Growth

Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth

-15.48%

0%

0%

0%

0%

2

Dividend Capture Strategy for HGLB

Dividend capture strategy is based on HGLB’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy HGLB shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

Mar 27, 2022

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

Mar 28, 2022

Step 2: SEll HGLB shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

Apr 03, 2022

Avg Price Recovery

5.1 Days

Avg yield on cost

1.06%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for February.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

