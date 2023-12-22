Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

Stock (NASDAQ)
CGBD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.57 +0.08 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.48
Yield (Fwd)
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.
9.51%
CGBD: NASDAQ (Stock)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.57 +0.08 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.48
Yield (Fwd)
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.
9.51%
CGBD: NASDAQ (Stock)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

$15.57 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.48
Yield (Fwd)
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.
9.51%
Payout Change
Pending
Analysis
View Ratings

Name

As of 12/22/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

  & DIV

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

CGBD | stock

$15.57

0.52%

$787 M

9.51%

$1.48

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
14.9 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Dec
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
75.83%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
2 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Financials Avg Yield
3.18%
5 best financial dividend stocks
Market Cap
$0.787 B
Day’s Range
$15.56 - $15.7
Volume
166,500
52 Wk Low/High
$13.07 - $15.89
Percent off 52 Wk High
-2.01%
FY1 PE
7.98x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$1.95 / -1.43%

Name

As of 12/22/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

  & DIV

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

CGBD | stock

$15.57

0.52%

$787 M

9.51%

$1.48

-

CGBD's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
Next Amount
$0.3700
Next Pay Date
Jan 18, 2024
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.0700
Last Pay Date
Oct 17, 2023
Type
Special
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Dec 28, 2023

Ratings - CGBD

Dividend Safety

A+

1% FY1 EPS growth. Stable.

Yield Attractiveness

A+

9.51% forward dividend yield. Top 15%.

Returns Risk

A+

1.1% short interest. Low controversy.

Returns Potential

C

2% dividend CAGR last 3 years. Bottom 40%.

Quant Recommendation - CGBD

Maximize Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9%

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

High Dividend Stocks

Retirement Income Goal

Target

Blend low volatility & yield

Horizon

Long

Risk

Low

Strategy

Dividend Protection Stocks

Monthly Income Goal

Regular payouts for CGBD are paid quarterly. Recommendation not provided. See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

Target

Market-beating returns

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Dividend Growth Stocks

Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns

Horizon

Moderate

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Best Dividend Stocks

Sector Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns in the Financial sector

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

Financial Dividend Stocks

CGBD Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2026e - -
2026-01-16
 2025-10-31 2025-12-29 $0.3700 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2025e - -
2025-10-14
 2025-08-08 2025-09-29 $0.3700 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2025-07-15
 2025-05-02 2025-06-27 $0.3700 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2025-04-15
 2025-02-18 2025-03-28 $0.3700 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2025-01-16
 2024-10-31 2024-12-27 $0.3700 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024e - -
2024-10-14
 2024-08-08 2024-09-27 $0.3700 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024-07-15
 2024-05-02 2024-06-28 $0.3700 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024-04-15
 2024-02-16 2024-03-29 $0.3700 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024-01-18
 2023-11-02 2023-12-28 $0.0700 Extra Special Quarterly - -
2024-01-18
 2023-11-02 2023-12-28 $0.3700 Income Regular Quarterly - -

CGBD Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$1.34

4.69%

-3.26%

3.84%

N/A

N/A

2023

$1.48

10.45%

2.36%

0.00%

N/A

N/A

2024e

$1.48

0.00%

4.96%

0.00%

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for CGBD

Dividend capture strategy is based on CGBD’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy CGBD shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

Purchase Date

Dec 27, 2023

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Date

Dec 28, 2023

Step 2: SEll CGBD shares when price recovers

Sell Date (Estimate)

Jan 12, 2024

Avg Price Recovery

14.9 Days

Avg yield on cost

2.32%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for December.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financials

Industry: Asset Management

No company description available.

Related Companies

Company Name

Price

Change

% Change

Future Farm Technologies Inc

$0.00

$0.00

-100.000%

Favo Capital Inc

$0.14

-$0.09

-39.130%

Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR

$51.50

-$1.51

-2.849%

FS Specialty Lending Fund

$1.82

-$0.60

-24.793%

SC Fondul Proprietatea SA - GDR - Reg S

$5.35

-$0.65

-10.833%

Fortitude Group Inc

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

Forum Merger II Corp - Units (1 Ord & 1 War)

$34.02

$1.26

3.846%

Frontier IP Group Plc

$0.84

$0.00

0.000%

Flagstaff Holdings, Inc.

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

Financial Products Group Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

© 2020&nbsp Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer

CGBD Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×