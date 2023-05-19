Home
Select Water Solutions Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A

Stock (NYSE)
WTTR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.55 -0.09 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.20
Yield (Fwd)
2.65%
WTTR: NYSE (Stock)

Select Water Solutions Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.55 -0.09 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.20
Yield (Fwd)
2.65%
WTTR: NYSE (Stock)

Select Water Solutions Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A

$7.55 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.20
Yield (Fwd)
2.65%
Payout Change
Pending
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Select Water Solutions Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A

WTTR | stock

$7.55

-1.18%

$901 M

2.65%

$0.20

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
0.0 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in May
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
15.57%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Energy Avg Yield
N/A
5 best energy dividend stocks
Market Cap
$0.901 B
Day’s Range
$7.43 - $7.79
Volume
1,970,900
52 Wk Low/High
$5.51 - $9.84
Percent off 52 Wk High
-23.27%
FY1 PE
5.88x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$1.28 / 36.46%

Payout Estimation Logic
Estimates are provided for securities with at least 5 consecutive payouts, special dividends not included. For ETFs and Mutual Funds, return of capital and capital gains distributions are not included.
  • If the last five payouts show limited variability, we estimate future payouts equal to the most recent one.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the average growth rate to the most recent payout.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are not all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the lowest growth rate (negative growth rates included) to the most recent payment.
Estimates are not provided for securities with less than 5 consecutive payouts.

Ratings - WTTR

Dividend Safety

A+

19% payout ratio (sector 34%). Stable.

Yield Attractiveness

B

2.62% forward dividend yield. Top 50%.

Returns Risk

A

3.8% short interest. Low controversy.

Returns Potential

A+

61% price target upside from sell-side analysts. Top 20%.

Quant Recommendation - WTTR

Maximize Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9%

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

High Dividend Stocks

Retirement Income Goal

Target

Blend low volatility & yield

Horizon

Long

Risk

Low

Strategy

Dividend Protection Stocks

Monthly Income Goal

Regular payouts for WTTR are paid quarterly. Recommendation not provided. See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

Target

Market-beating returns

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Dividend Growth Stocks

Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns

Horizon

Moderate

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Best Dividend Stocks

Sector Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns in the Energy sector

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

Energy Dividend Stocks

WTTR Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2023e - -
2023-05-17
 2023-04-25 2023-05-04 $0.0500 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.68%
2023-02-17
 2023-01-27 2023-02-06 $0.0500 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.59%
2022 $0.0500 -
2022-11-17
 2022-10-27 2022-11-04 $0.0500 Initial Regular Quarterly - 0.53%

WTTR Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$0.05

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

$0.10

100.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for WTTR

Dividend capture strategy is based on WTTR’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy WTTR shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

N/A

Step 2: SEll WTTR shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

0.0 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.60%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for May.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Energy

Industry: Oil Gas Coal

No company description available.

WTTR Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
