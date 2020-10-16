Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International
Compare OII to Popular Energy Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$84.73
-0.07%
$25.71 B
5.18%
$4.29
-3.76%
0.49%
OII Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
OII Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
OII Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade OII using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading OII’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading OII’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Oceaneering International (OII) - this company provides engineered products and services primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry with a focus on deepwater applications. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles segment provides submersible vehicles operated from the surface to support offshore oil and gas exploration, production, and construction activities. Its Subsea Products segment constructs various built-to-order specialty subsea hardware. It also provides multiservice vessels, oilfield diving, and support vessel operations, which are used primarily in inspection, repair and maintenance, and installation activities. Its Inspection segment offers customers with a range of third-party inspection services to satisfy contractual structural specifications, internal safety standards, and regulatory requirements. The company's Mobile Offshore Production Systems segment provides offshore production facilities through mobile offshore production systems. Its Advanced Technologies segment offers project management, and engineering services and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. This segment also serves defense and aerospace industries. The company operates primarily in west Africa, Norway, the United Kingdom, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United States. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$9.37
-$0.39
-3.996%
$20.43
$0.32
1.591%
$14.26
-$0.03
-0.210%
$0.76
$0.76
-5.195%
$5.22
$0.11
2.153%
$0.21
-$0.01
-4.545%
$0.08
$0.00
0.000%
$12.54
$0.19
1.538%
$0.02
-$0.01
-33.333%
$0.20
$0.20
25.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
OII Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover