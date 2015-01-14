Sabine Royalty Trust
Compare SBR to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
SBR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
SBR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SBR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-9.83%
|
56.14%
|
-26.31%
|
8.17%
|
114.63%
|
1
Trade SBR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SBR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SBR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.5
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.4900
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.52%
|1.1
News
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Decreases Dividend by 16.90%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with decreased payout .
AstraZeneca PLC Sees a 52% Decrease in Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
The following is a snapshot of seven equities and five funds that saw...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend by 50%
Anish Sharma
|
Following is a snapshot of the 14 major securities that increased dividends in...
Apple Increases Dividend by 15.87%
Anish Sharma
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Sabine Royalty Trust- (SBR)-receives a distribution of royalty and mineral interests from Sabine Corporation. These royalty and mineral interests primarily include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar, nonparticipatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The trust was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As a Trust, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
