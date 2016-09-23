Sanderson Farms
Compare SAFM to Popular Consumer Staples Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
SAFM Payout Estimates
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SAFM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
SAFM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
42.22%
|
56.10%
|
124.56%
|
860.00%
|
1
News & Research
News
News
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Leads 35 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 35 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Jan 22.
News
The Market Wrap for December 16: The Fed FINALLY Raises Rates
Aaron Levitt
|
The central bank's decision about interest rates was the driving force behind the...
News
The Market Glance For December 12th: Costco Looks To Bulk Size Its Earnings
Aaron Levitt
|
With stocks continuing their post-election run-up last week, the new week could bring...
News
Lockheed Martin Stands Out From 108 Stocks That Increased Dividends
Ani G
|
Lockheed Martin Among Firms that Increased Dividends
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Sanderson Farms (SAFM)- the company is an integrated poultry processing company, engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken products in the United States. Sanderson Farms also engages in the processing, marketing, and distribution of approximately 100 processed and prepared food items. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.
