Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
RMCF Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
RMCF Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
RMCF Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
9.09%
|
20.00%
|
0%
|
0
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News
3M Leads 70 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 70 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Nov 20.
Marriott International Leads 82 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
Marriott International leads 82 stocks going ex-dividend this week. Find out the complete...
Earnings for October 13: FAST, SAP, JNJ & More
Ani G
|
There were several companies that reported earnings on Tuesday morning. We’ve highlighted a...
Earnings for July 14: WFC, JNJ, RMCF, and More
Abhishek Gupte
|
There were several companies that reported earnings on Tuesday morning. Below we’ve highlighted...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory- (RMCF)-engages in the manufacture and retail of chocolate and other confectionery products in the United States, Guam, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 31, 2007, it operated 5 company-owned and 316 franchised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.
