Dean Foods Co
DF Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
DF Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
DF Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-100.00%
|
-100.00%
|
-100.00%
|
0%
|
-100.00%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Decreases Dividend by 38.24%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout .
News
Merck Leads 250 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 250 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 12.
News
Ross Stores stands out from 135 stocks that Increased Dividends
Ani G
|
Ross Stores & 135 stocks that Increased Dividends
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on August 20
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div August 20.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Dean Foods Company (DF) is a food and beverage company that processes and distributes milk and other fluid dairy products. DF Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.03
$0.03
-57.143%
$6.76
$0.21
3.206%
$0.60
-$0.02
-3.226%
$48.49
$0.41
0.853%
$1,250.00
-$25.00
-1.961%
$17.00
$0.00
0.000%
$7.11
-$0.02
-0.281%
$2.97
$2.97
-20.161%
$0.10
$0.00
0.000%
$59.50
$59.50
28.177%
