Seaboard Corp
Compare SEB to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
SEB Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SEB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SEB Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
50.00%
0%
0%
200.00%
800.00%
1
Trade SEB using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SEB’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SEB’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
Exxon Mobil Corporation Leads 190 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 190 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 07.
News
IBM Leads 225 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 225 stocks include nine dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: ARCX
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Seaboard Corp- (SEB)-operates as a diversified agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork segment engages in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products, such as lunchmeat, ham, bacon, loins, tenderloins, ribs, and sausage under Seaboard Farms, Prairie Fresh, Daily's Premium Meats, High Plains Bioenergy, Prairie Fresh Prime, Seaboard Foods, Buffet brand names to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. Its Commodity Trading and Milling segment processes, produces, sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, oilseed products, soybean meal, and other related commodities to the food and animal feed industries; and operates flour, feed, and maize milling and related businesses. The company's Marine segment provides containerized cargo shipping service to 25 countries between the United States, the Caribbean Basin, and Central and South America, as well as operates a dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and cargoes. As of December 31, 2007, this segment operated 12 owned and approximately 27 chartered vessels, as well as approximately 48,000 dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers and units of related equipment. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia. Seaboard Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Seaboard Flour LLC.
