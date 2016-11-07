Big 5 Sporting Goods
Compare BGFV to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
BGFV Payout Estimates
BGFV Payout History (Paid and Declared)
BGFV Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-60.00%
|
-61.90%
|
-50.00%
|
0.00%
|
0%
|
1
Trade BGFV using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BGFV’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BGFV’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
NetEase, Inc. Decreases Dividend by 26.72%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Here are 9 securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
UnitedHealth Group Inc Leads 200 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 200 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 05.
Bank of America Corp Leads 250 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 250 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Nov 27.
Starbucks Increases Dividend by 25%
Ani G
|
Here's a list of stocks that increased their dividend on the week of...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Retail Discretionary
Additional Links:
Big 5 Sporting Goods- (BGFV)-is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, operating 364 stores in 11 states under the "Big 5 Sporting Goods" name. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 11,000 square feet. Big 5's product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, snowboarding and in-line skating. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.03
-$0.02
-40.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$28.02
$28.02
1.955%
$0.81
$0.00
0.000%
$0.82
$0.02
2.500%
$39.68
$0.23
0.583%
$332.67
-$8.38
-2.457%
$7.11
-$0.18
-2.469%
$14.18
-$0.13
-0.908%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
