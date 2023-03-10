Home
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc

Stock (NASDAQ)
ASO
Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$59.87 -1.14 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.36
Yield (Fwd)
0.60%
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
13.5 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Mar
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
4.14%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
1 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Consumer Discretionary Avg Yield
N/A
5 best consumer discretionary dividend stocks
Market Cap
$4.757 B
Day’s Range
$59.27 - $61.36
Volume
1,515,800
52 Wk Low/High
$25.1 - $63.89
Percent off 52 Wk High
-6.29%
FY1 PE
6.88x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$8.71 / 11.98%

ASO's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
20.0%
Increase
Next Amount
$0.0900
Next Pay Date
Apr 13, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.0750
Last Pay Date
Jan 13, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Mar 22, 2023

Ratings - ASO

Dividend Safety

A+

12% FY1 EPS growth. Stable.

Yield Attractiveness

D

0.58% forward dividend yield. Bottom 50%.

Returns Risk

A+

rated from sell-side analysts. Positive sentiment.

Returns Potential

B

6% price target upside from sell-side analysts. Middle 20%.

Quant Recommendation - ASO

Maximize Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9%

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

High Dividend Stocks

Retirement Income Goal

Target

Blend low volatility & yield

Horizon

Long

Risk

Low

Strategy

Dividend Protection Stocks

Monthly Income Goal

Regular payouts for ASO are paid quarterly. Recommendation not provided. See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

Target

Market-beating returns

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Dividend Growth Stocks

Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns

Horizon

Moderate

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Best Dividend Stocks

Sector Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns in the Consumer Discretionary sector

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

Consumer Discretionary Dividend Stocks

ASO Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2025e - -
2025-04-14
 2025-03-03 2025-03-14 $0.0900 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2025-01-13
 2024-12-06 2024-12-19 $0.0900 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024e - -
2024-10-11
 2024-08-30 2024-09-13 $0.0900 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024-07-12
 2024-05-31 2024-06-14 $0.0900 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024-04-12
 2024-03-01 2024-03-15 $0.0900 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2024-01-12
 2023-12-06 2023-12-19 $0.0900 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2023e - -
2023-10-13
 2023-09-01 2023-09-14 $0.0900 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2023-07-14
 2023-06-02 2023-06-15 $0.0900 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2023-04-13
 2023-03-02 2023-03-22 $0.0900 Income Regular Quarterly - -
2023-01-13
 2022-12-06 2022-12-19 $0.0750 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.15%

ASO Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$0.30

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023e

$0.36

20.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024e

$0.36

0.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for ASO

Dividend capture strategy is based on ASO’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy ASO shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

Jul 13, 2023

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

Jul 14, 2023

Step 2: SEll ASO shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

Jul 28, 2023

Avg Price Recovery

13.5 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.18%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for March.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Industry: Retail Discretionary

No company description available.

ASO Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
