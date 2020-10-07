MercadoLibre (MELI) - this company hosts online commerce and payments platforms in Latin America. Its services are designed to provide its users with mechanisms to buy, sell, pay for, and collect on e-commerce transactions. The company principally offers MercadoLibre marketplace, an automated online commerce service, located at mercadolibre.com, which permits businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. It also enables registered users in MercadoLibre marketplace to list and purchase motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and other services through online classified listings; users and advertisers to place, display, and/or text advertisements on its Web pages to promote their brands and offerings; and Internet users to browse through various products and services that are listed on its Web site and register with MercadoLibre to list, bid for, and purchase items and services. The company also provides MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions both on and off the MercadoLibre marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. As of December 31, 2009, the company operated online commerce platforms directed towards Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela; and online payments solutions directed towards Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Chile, and Colombia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.