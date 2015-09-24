SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
$155.43
+1.33%
$15.69 B
1.05%
$1.22
23.90%
0.13%
SEAS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SEAS Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Recreation Facilities Services
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company owns and operates 10 theme parks. It operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name and Busch Gardens theme parks that are family-oriented destinations to immerse guests in foreign geographic settings, among other theme parks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
