$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MCS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.67%
|
42.22%
|
72.97%
|
88.24%
|
190.91%
|
0
Trade MCS using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MCS’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MCS’s dividend
News & Research
News
News
The Marcus Corp. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
The Marcus Corp. Suspends Dividend
News
Johnson & Johnson Leads 130 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
There are 130 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, August 20th.
News
Union Pacific Corporation Increases Dividend by 9.77%
Anish Sharma
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends last...
News
5 Small Cap Services Stocks That Pay Dividends
Ani G
|
We recently analyzed 5 regional banks that are less than $2 billion in...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Recreation Facilities Services
Additional Links:
<script language="javascript"> if(window.yzq_d==null)window.yzq_d=new Object(); window.yzq_d['VhLKIkwNBlo-']='&U=13bi9fg9p%2fN%3dVhLKIkwNBlo-%2fC%3d626899.12331415.12723508.1383221%2fD%3dLREC%2fB%3d5133107';</script>Marcus Corp- (MCS)- Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries. The Marcus Corporation<span id="bwanpa0"></span>s movie theatre division, Marcus Theatres<sup id="bwanpa4"><span id="bwanpa1">®</span></sup>, currently owns or manages 678 screens at 56 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, and one family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The company<span id="bwanpa2"></span>s lodging division, Marcus Hotels and Resorts, owns or manages 20 hotels, resorts and other properties in ten states, with two additional properties under development.
