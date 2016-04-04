International Speedway
ISCA Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ISCA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ISCA Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
4.26%
|
19.51%
|
104.17%
|
250.00%
|
716.67%
|
0
News & Research
The Market Wrap for July 8: Walgreens Beats Again
Aaron Levitt
|
The Market Wrap for July 8: Walgreens Beats Again
News
The Market Glance for July 4: Walgreen's Looks for Healthy Earnings
Aaron Levitt
|
The Market Glance for July 4: Walgreen's Looks for Healthy Earnings
News
The Market Wrap for April 8: ConAgra’s Earnings Get Cookin’
Aaron Levitt
|
Dividend.com summarizes the most important market events from the past week.
News
The Market Glance for April 4: Walgreens Prescribes Better Earnings
Aaron Levitt
|
Dividend.com takes a look at the most important market events for the upcoming...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Recreation Facilities Services
Additional Links:
International Speedway- (ISCA)- promotes motorsports entertainment activities in the United States. As of November 30, 2007, International Speedway owned and operated 13 motorsports facilities in the states of Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Virginia, California, Kansas, Arizona, Illinois, South Carolina, and New York. The company was founded in 1953 as Bill France Racing, Inc. and changed its name to Daytona International Speedway Corporation in 1957. Later, it changed its name to International Speedway Corporation in 1968. The company is based in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$1.45
$0.03
2.113%
$0.14
$0.00
0.000%
$0.18
-$0.02
-10.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$234.02
-$0.48
-0.205%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.51
$0.51
0.000%
$1.73
-$0.02
-1.143%
$11.67
-$0.07
-0.596%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
