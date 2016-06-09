SkyWest Inc.
$155.43
+1.33%
$15.69 B
1.05%
$1.22
23.90%
0.13%
SKYW Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SKYW Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SKYW Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
20.00%
|
152.63%
|
140.00%
|
200.00%
|
814.29%
|
0
Trade SKYW using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SKYW’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SKYW’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Buffett Bets Big on the Airlines
Aaron Levitt
|
But that’s just what America’s favorite value investor previously said about the airlines...
News
Would Airlines Still be Dividend Plays Post United Airlines Fiasco?
Aaron Levitt
|
Are The Airlines Now Dividend Plays?
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Passenger Transportation
Additional Links:
Skywest- (SKYW)-operates regional airlines in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, the company offered scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 2,550 total daily departures to 294 destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company also provides ground handling services for approximately 10 other airlines through its system. As of December 31, 2007, it operated a fleet of 436 aircrafts consisted of 246 CRJ200s, 102 CRJ700s, 17 CRJ900s, 59 Brasilia turboprops, and 12 ATR-72 turboprops. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in St. George, Utah.
