MDC Holdings
Compare MDC to Popular Consumer Discretionary Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
MDC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MDC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MDC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
20.00%
|
20.00%
|
20.00%
|
500.00%
|
1
Trade MDC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MDC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MDC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Stock News: 10 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Monday-Friday, August 3-7
Abhishek Gupte
|
For your investment benefit, we highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div August 3-7
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Monday, August 3
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div August 3.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Home Office Products
Additional Links:
MDC Holdings- (MDC)-engages in building and financing homes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Homebuilding, and Financial Services and Other. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$4.00
$4.00
18.846%
$18.40
$18.40
0.000%
$0.32
$0.06
23.077%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$16.62
-$0.08
-0.479%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$38.15
$38.15
0.000%
$18.40
$18.40
0.813%
$50.50
-$0.13
-0.257%
$57.41
$57.41
-1.404%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
MDC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover