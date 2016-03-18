Herman Miller
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
MLHR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MLHR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MLHR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
7.95%
|
28.35%
|
45.54%
|
429.22%
|
462.07%
|
0
Trade MLHR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MLHR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MLHR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for July 6: Fate of the Global Supply Chain Lingers On
Asif Imtiaz
|
Independence Day shortened the week and trading volume was low, but the CBOE...
News
The Market Glance for July 2: Markets Thrived in Q2 Despite Looming Trade Wars and Political Mayhem
Asif Imtiaz
|
Trade balance just might get impacted by slowing exports due to the appreciating...
News
The Market Glance for March 19: Shortage of Low-End Housing Slowing Down Market
Asif Imtiaz
|
It is the shortage of affordable housing and rising mortgage payments that should...
News
Market Wrap for March 18: The Fed Provides the Rocket Fuel
Aaron Levitt
|
Each week Dividend.com summarizes the weeks most important market events.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Home Office Products
Additional Links:
Herman Miller- (MLHR)-The designs and services of Herman Miller enhance the performance of human habitats worldwide, making customers' lives more productive, rewarding, delightful, and meaningful. The company's award-winning products, complemented by furniture management and strategic consulting services, generated over $1.9 billion in revenue during fiscal 2007. The company was founded in 1905 and is based in Zeeland, Michigan.
