CSS Industries
CSS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CSS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-75.00%
|
-75.00%
|
-66.67%
|
-66.67%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Bank of America Leads 201 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Home Office Products
Additional Links:
CSS Industries- (CSS)-engages in the design, manufacture, procurement, distribution, and sale of seasonal and social expression products primarily to mass market retailers. It offers gift wrap, gift bags, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, tissue paper, decorations, classroom exchange valentines, decorative ribbons and bows, Halloween masks, costumes, make-up and novelties, Easter egg dyes and novelties, craft, and educational products. The company's products are sold to its customers by national and regional account managers, product specialists, and by a network of independent manufacturers' representatives. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. CSS Industries was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$4.00
$4.00
18.846%
$10.26
$0.16
1.584%
$44.59
$0.71
1.618%
$26.26
$4.46
20.459%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$6.85
-$0.83
-10.807%
$0.26
$0.01
4.000%
$38.15
$38.15
0.000%
