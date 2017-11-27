This company manufactures home and building, technology related, and plastic products. Its Home and Building Products segment manufactures residential, commercial, and industrial garage doors under the Clopay, Americas Favorite Garage Doors, Holmes Garage Door Company, and IDEAL Door names to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It offers garage doors made primarily from steel, plastic composite, and wood; sells related products, such as garage door openers; and markets commercial sectional doors. This segment also provides non-powered landscaping products, including long handle tools, wheelbarrows, snow tools, planters and lawn accessories, striking tools, pruning, and garden hose and storage products for homeowners and professionals. The companys Telephonics segment designs, develops, and manufactures integrated information, communication, and sensor system solutions for use in military and commercial markets. It offers logistical support for aircraft intercommunication systems, radar, air traffic management, identification friend or foe equipment, integrated homeland security systems, and custom, mixed-signal, application-specific, and integrated circuits; and advanced systems engineering services supporting air and missile defense programs, as well as other threat and situational analysis requirements. This segment also supplies airborne maritime surveillance radar and aircraft intercommunication management systems. Its Plastics segment develops and produces thin gauge embossed and printed films, elastomeric films, laminates of film and non-woven fabrics, and perforated films and non-wovens used in various hygienic, health-care, and industrial applications. Griffon Corporation sells its products through direct sales, sales representatives, installing dealers, retailers, and wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.