Vivo Participacoes S.A. (VIV) - this company provides cellular telecommunications services in Brazil. It provides voice and ancillary services, including voicemail and voicemail notification, call forwarding, three-way calling, caller identification, short messaging, limitation on the number of used minutes, cellular chat room, and data service, such as wireless application protocol service. The company also offers direct access to the Internet through data cards, as well as provides multimedia message service and mobile execution environment, which enables the wireless devices to download applications and execute them on the mobile with a user interface that contains icons on the wireless device to identify the services, such as voice mail, downloads, and text messaging. In addition, it provides roaming services through agreements with local cellular service providers in Brazil and other countries, which allow its subscribers to make and receive calls while out of its concession areas; and certain interactivity services with radio and television providers, allowing clients to listen to radio stations and watch TV channels. Further, the company sells GSM and WCDMA devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and netbooks through its stores and authorized dealers. As of December 31, 2009, it operated 336 sales outlets in Brazil. Vivo Participacoes S.A. was formerly known as Telesp Celular Participacoes S.A. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Vivo Participacoes S.A. operates as a subsidairy of Telefonica, S.A.