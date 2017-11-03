Snap Inc.
Compare SNAP to Popular Communications Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$61.92
+2.64%
$10.08 B
0.72%
$0.50
15.57%
0.13%
$96.69
+1.60%
$7.35 B
0.00%
$0.00
20.80%
1.23%
SNAP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SNAP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SNAP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade SNAP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SNAP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SNAP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for April 24: Oil’s Historic Plunge
Aaron Levitt
|
In the end, traders continued to react violently to the week’s news.
News
Where Did All the Companies Go?
Aaron Levitt
|
When it comes to investing, it seems that we have plenty of choices...
News
Tech’s Best Days Are Ahead
Aaron Levitt
|
Tech’s long-term growth is assured. And in that, investors should be buying every...
News
Why the S&P 500 Is Saying No to Multiple Share Class Structures
David Dierking
|
The S&P 500 is one of the world’s best-known equity market benchmarks, &...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Different Types of Stock-Voting Structures
Sam Bourgi
|
Understanding the different structures will help investors determine their propensity to influence change...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Communications
Industry: Media
No company description available.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$2.50
-$0.34
-11.972%
$1.15
-$0.03
-2.542%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.08
-$0.01
-11.111%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$7.48
$7.48
3.889%
$5.90
$0.03
0.511%
$0.10
$0.07
233.333%
$0.09
-$0.01
-10.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
SNAP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover