Expedia
Compare EXPE to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
EXPE Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
EXPE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
EXPE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.45%
|
32.00%
|
100.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade EXPE using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading EXPE’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading EXPE’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for April 24: Oil’s Historic Plunge
Aaron Levitt
|
In the end, traders continued to react violently to the week’s news.
News
Expedia Group, Inc. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Expedia Group, Inc. Suspends Dividend
News
NetEase, Inc. Increases Dividend by 60.53%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Each day, companies and funds across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
NVIDIA Corporation Leads 80 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 80 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 21.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Communications
Industry: Media
Additional Links:
Expedia (EXPE) - This company provides travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through a portfolio of brands, including Expedia.com, hotels.com, Hotwire.com, the TripAdvisor Media Network, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Egenciatm, eLong, and Venere. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Expedia, Inc. operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp. as of August 9, 2005.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$1,709.71
$2.92
0.171%
$1.37
$1.37
-17.964%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.50
-$0.34
-11.972%
$12.29
-$0.46
-3.608%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$16.58
$0.08
0.485%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
EXPE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover