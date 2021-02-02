Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
The Kroger Co. (KR) is one of the largest retailers in the world, with 2,742 supermarkets, 2,255 pharmacies, and 1,596 fuel centers. The company manages 51% of its supermarkets in company-owned facilities, including some company-owned buildings on leased land. These supermarkets stock over 15,000 private label items produced in their network of 35 food production plants.
The company generated 90% of its revenue from retail sales to customers without fuel and 10% from supermarket fuel sales during the quarter ended May 22, 2021.
Kroger reported first-quarter revenue that fell 0.6% to $41.3 billion, beating consensus estimates by $1.43 billion, with non-GAAP earnings of $1.19 per share, beating estimates by 20 cents. In addition, management raised its full-year guidance and expects adjusted net earnings per diluted share between $2.95 and $3.10 versus a $2.83 consensus.
CEO Rodney McMullen predicted that long-term inflation would be between 1% and 2%, which is well below recent government estimates. At the same time, McMullen believes that COVID-19 lockdowns altered eating habits across the nation and predicts that consumers will continue to value family meals even as restaurants continue to re-open.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 16.7% to $0.21 per share, representing a 2.23% yield. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders on record as of August 13, 2021. In addition, the company announced a new $1 billion share buyback program.
Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.