The residential real estate market may be capturing headlines with its red-hot growth, but the commercial real estate market is close behind. With the economy re-opening, rents have stabilized, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) have reported strong growth.
According to Nareit’s Quarterly REIT Performance Data, equity REITs grew at an 8.3% pace during the first quarter—their fastest rate since the second quarter of 2020. Retail and Lodging/Resorts outperformed Residential by more than 5% during the quarter, continuing their strong gains from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Several commercial REITs have recently raised their dividends.
|Company
|Ticker
|Profile
|Payout Change
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|ARE
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities is an urban office REIT focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations.
|2.80%
|June 29, 2021
|2.44%
|Realty Income Corporation
|O
|Realty Income Corp. owns 6,600 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients.
|0.20%
|June 30, 2021
|4.19%
|W.P. Carey Inc.
|WPC
|W.P. Carey is among the largest net lease REITs focused on operationally-critical commercial real estate.
|0.20%
|June 29, 2021
|5.46%
