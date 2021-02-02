Welcome to Dividend.com
Commercial REITs Hike Dividends As Economy Improves

Justin Kuepper

The residential real estate market may be capturing headlines with its red-hot growth, but the commercial real estate market is close behind. With the economy re-opening, rents have stabilized, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) have reported strong growth.

According to Nareit’s Quarterly REIT Performance Data, equity REITs grew at an 8.3% pace during the first quarter—their fastest rate since the second quarter of 2020. Retail and Lodging/Resorts outperformed Residential by more than 5% during the quarter, continuing their strong gains from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Several commercial REITs have recently raised their dividends.

Company Ticker Profile Payout Change Ex-Dividend Date Yield
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities is an urban office REIT focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. 2.80% June 29, 2021 2.44%
Realty Income Corporation O Realty Income Corp. owns 6,600 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. 0.20% June 30, 2021 4.19%
W.P. Carey Inc. WPC W.P. Carey is among the largest net lease REITs focused on operationally-critical commercial real estate. 0.20% June 29, 2021 5.46%

 

