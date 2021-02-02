Chevron Corporation (CVX ) is a global energy business that aims to deliver higher returns, lower carbon and superior shareholder value in any business environment. The company produces crude oil and natural gas, manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives, and develops technologies related to these businesses.

The company generated 30% of its revenue from upstream and 70% of its revenue from downstream, although the lion’s share of its earnings came from upstream during the first quarter of 2020. International revenues accounted for about 60% of its upstream revenue and about 52% of its upstream revenue over the quarter.

In terms of geographic diversification, the company’s operations are widely dispersed across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.